Marseille star slams Greenwood snub in Ligue 1 awards

Marseille striker Amine Gouiri has criticised the UNFP for leaving out his teammates, including Mason Greenwood, from their end-of-season awards.

The former Manchester United forward finished as joint top scorer in the league with Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele, who was named Player of the Year.

"It's the same, a scandal. He's the top scorer in Ligue 1 (tied with Ousmane Dembélé). He's a world-class striker. Playing alongside him is a pleasure. He didn't even need time to adapt, he can play with both feet," the Algeria international said.

The UNFP awards are decided by votes from players in France’s top division. Nine of the 11 players in the Team of the Season were from PSG, with only Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki making it in.