Ten Hag returns to take Leverkusen job after Alonso exit

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly agreed in principle to become the new coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutchman is set to return to management for the first time since he was sacked by the Old Trafford giants.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen have "reached an agreement in principle" to appoint Ten Hag and are now working to finalise the deal.

He will replace Xabi Alonso, who is set to join Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. According to Bild, Ten Hag is eager to prove himself as a top manager again after his difficult spell at Manchester United.

He also has experience in Germany, having managed Bayern Munich II from 2013 to 2015. Leverkusen had also considered Como manager Cesc Fabregas, but he is expected to remain in Italy.