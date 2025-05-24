Beckham and Carragher aim dig at Nottingham over Neville’s ban

Manchester United legends Jamie Carragher and David Beckham have criticized Nottingham Forest for banning Gary Neville from attending their final-day clash against Chelsea.

The retired player’s ban appears to be a response to his recent criticism of owner Evangelos Marinakis, following an on-field exchange between Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo after their match against Leicester City.

Beckham wrote under Neville’s Instagram post "Must of been something to do with that 7-1 game back in the day." The Inter Miami owner was referencing a 1998–99 match where Solskjaer scored four late goals in an 8–1 win at the City Ground.

Carragher, meanwhile, responded with six laughing emojis. When Neville asked if he’d been banned too, he replied: "He (it is assumed Carragher's referring to Marinakis) said I was fine to commentate, but I couldn't go near the pitch. I said, 'I'm not coming at all if you're not letting Gary in', so he told me to, 'F*ck off'."