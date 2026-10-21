Why Bernabeu defeat could lead to Demichelis' dismissal at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have their backs to the wall before their daunting trip to the Bernaubeu on Wednesday night. After a very disappointing start to the season, where they have displayed appalling form away from home, another fiasco against Real Madrid could spell the end of Martin Demichelis' tenure at Leipzig. Flashscore has analysed where it has all gone wrong for the Germans before tonight's clash.

RB Leipzig are under immense pressure following an incredibly inconsistent start to the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they have been superior at home, their catastrophic away form has left new manager Martin Demichelis facing early scrutiny, compounded by a humiliating 6-1 defeat against FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

When coming up against elite tactical setups, Leipzig's out-of-possession structure has repeatedly failed, and in the tactical breakdown of their recent matches, opponents have found it very easy to manipulate Leipzig’s pressing system.

Real Madrid - RB Leipzig - Win Probability Flashscore

Board member for sport Marcel Schafer has openly slammed the players' attitude, stating that they "had not even remotely fought back" during tough away moments. And team veterans like David Raum and Nicolas Seiwald have criticised how the team operates with far too little intensity and becomes far too passive out of possession, leaving them inferior in crucial individual matchups.

Looking into Leipzig home and away form this season is the tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Leipzig’s stats from three Bundesliga home games read: three wins, 14 goals scored (xG 11.51), 61 attempts, 13 big chances (seven converted), zero goals conceded (xGA 3.16), 42 shots faced.

Meanwhile, Leipzig’s stats from three Bundesliga away games read: three losses, two goals scored (xG 3.04), 41 attempts, one big chance (and converted), 11 goals conceded (xGA 7.35), 59 shots faced (of which 29 came against Bayern).

They have been far more aggressive and attacking-minded at home than away, while conceding and allowing opponents far more attempts on their travels.

Bayern Munich - Leipzig - Match Stats Flashscore

Perhaps Leipzig’s biggest problem is an inability to translate Demichelis’ aggressive 4-3-3 pressing system outside of the Red Bull Arena. Aside from their humiliation in the Allianz Arena, they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Werder Bremen, a 2–0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, and a brutal 4-1 thrashing by Como in the Champions League.

Analysis of Demichelis' system indicates that the issue isn't necessarily a 'high press' lacking intensity, but rather a failure to structure the implementation of the pressing game.

Data show that Leipzig's PPDA (Passes per Defensive Action) is 12.7, only ranking them 11th in the Bundesliga for pressing intensity, which suggests that opponents will find it easier to pass through their blocks outside the defensive third compared to the league average.

30-year-old defender Lukas Klosterman and team captain Raum have been singled out for criticism, as statistics revealed a staggering lack of work rate and physical engagement during their humiliation in Munich, where Bayern's midfield outran Leipzig by nearly seven kilometres.

Team captain David Raum has been heavily criticized for his performances Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

More than anything, Leipzig have been unable to replace the services of Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande, who they, in an ironic twist of fate, will face on Wednesday as he was sold for a club-record fee of €125 million over the summer.

He registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 competitive matches last season. In the Bundesliga alone, his 12 goals and 8 assists meant a spectacular 0.76 Goals + assists per 90 minutes.

Diomande wasn't just a threat on the ball; his speed and elite dribbling took part in disrupting the blockades of opposing teams. He completed a staggering 716 sprints and won 437 tackles/duels, driving his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) to 11.68, placing him in the 90th percentile among all league players.

Yan Diomande - Statistics season 2025/2026 Opta by Stats Perform

Without his 180 final-third touches, Leipzig has lost a direct attacking danger who could punish teams on the counter-attack or retain possession under pressure.

And while Leipzig have been renowned for their ability to attract under-the-radar profiles to the club, replacing Diomande, who is able to dictate counter-pressing structures, register a 36.3 km/h top speed, and instantly change and dictate the pace of a close encounter, has proven mathematically and tactically out of reach for their current roster.

RB Leipzig visit Real Madrid tonight at 21:00 CET.