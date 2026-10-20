Demichelis heaps praise on to Diomande ahead of UCL clash: He is one of those who...

RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis has praised Yan Diomande ahead of the clash against Real Madrid.

Diomande, just 19 years old, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer for a reported £120M, potentially rising further with bonuses.

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There is a huge amount of pressure on the teenager to hit the ground running under Jose Mourinho in the Spanish capital as he competes against some of the best players on the planet for his spot in the side.

Diomande has made 11 appearances so far this season, recording two goals and three assists as he grows used to his new surroundings.

As Madrid prepare to clash with RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu, Demichelis praised the youngster and says his side must be ready for a very difficult test.

"I couldn't enjoy him much. I had been named Leipzig coach in July, and the player was at the World Cup, so I know Yan practically more from watching him on television or a computer than from having been able to enjoy him on the pitch," Demichelis explained in an interview with AS.

"He is one of those who today makes the difference, both on the left and on the right, due to his great handling and control of the ball with both feet. It will depend on him, in that great institution that is Real Madrid, how he can accompany his evolution.

"I have no doubt that he is going to have great coaches and great teammates, but it will depend a bit more on him, on his desire for self-improvement."

On taking on Real Madrid: "We’ll need to be very alert to Real Madrid’s lightning-fast attacking transitions whilst, at the same time, being able to get into the game ourselves. Jose’s teams are very much characterised by that – by being compact, by knowing when to win the ball back and when to strike."

Madrid are currently eighth in the Champions League table, with Los Blancos picking up six points from two matches, recording a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan before a 4-3 win over Roma in their second game last week.