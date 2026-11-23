Kevin De Bruyne says he has "nothing but affection" for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne said on Monday his love for Manchester City's leadership has not been tainted by a guilty verdict on breaking financial rules, that could tarnish his legacy at the English giants.

Napoli playmaker De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium in Champions League action on Tuesday, just over a year since his decade in Manchester came to an end.

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De Bruyne won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a golden era for City to become one of the club's all-time greats.

However, some of those titles could be stripped unless City successfully overturn a ruling that found them guilty on more than 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

"I'm proud of what I've done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club. I love the owners," De Bruyne told reporters.

"I've even spoken to (chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) about how to buy a club.

"I have nothing but affection for this club and that will never change, (the way) the people treated me and my family for 10 years."

The Belgian also dismissed suggestions his achievements on the field are now tainted in light of City's financial impropriety.

"In life there are rules, but everybody plays on the limit," he said.

"I played in between the white lines. I competed with other players and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players. That's the thing that I value most."

Napoli are in danger of an early Champions League exit after losing three of their opening four European games of the season.

The Italians sit 27th in the 36-team table with only the top 24 progressing.

City's form in the Premier League has slumped since their future in the English top-flight was plunged into doubt by the guilty verdict.

A severe points deduction and possibly even relegation from the Premier League is expected if City's appeal is not upheld.

But Enzo Maresca's men have won three of their four Champions League games to occupy a place in the top eight, who progress directly to the last 16.