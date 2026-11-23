Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes is available for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter against Napoli, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

Nunes missed Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham but has recovered ahead of the Etihad Stadium showdown.

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Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined as he continues rehabilitation from an injury sustained against Ipswich in October.

“Matheus is back. The only one out is still Antoine,” Maresca told the media.

“The rest we have some doubt, in terms of tightness, amount of games. We have today’s session and then we will decide.

“It’s normal with the amount of games that we have. That’s why I sometimes rotate players.

“We need to think not about sprints but marathons - 65 games.

“I would like to use the strongest ones in every game. Then we would destroy them so it’s about managing them in the best way.”