Westerveld on Slot's red card: I think it is a disgrace that he gets suspended at all

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld has criticised the referee report from Michael Oliver which handed Arne Slot a two-match touchline ban.

After watching Liverpool's 3-1 comeback over Southampton from the stands, the Dutchman has now returned to touchline duty but not before paying the £70,000 handed to him by an independent Football Association commission following the event which Westerveld feels was completely unjust.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot was using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee. After he shook Oliver’s hand it was gameover and he was shown a red card. Speaking to ViaPlay, Westerveld expressed his digust at the decision is one of the most controversial moments of the season.

“No, if you add in what he said to the linesman because, as you saw, it was two seconds that he shook that hand (of Michael Oliver). It was quite a list. He can talk fast in that time. I think it is a disgrace that he gets suspended for this at all."

When asked whether he thought Oliver's report was nonsense, Westerveld agreed especially after watching replays of the event.

"Yeah, it is when you see that footage.

“As a trainer he has a role model function, for the whole world. He is the trainer of Liverpool. If you see this, he walks over, gives him a shake, then whatever he says, he’s already walking away. If that referee doesn’t do anything, there is no problem.”

The FA also alleged Slot said Oliver "f****** gave them everything" and hoped the referee "was proud of that performance." Oliver also stated that the Liverpool boss said "If we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you" while shaking his hand. Slot has since apologized for his actions and now hopes to get back on the touchline as he prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain tonight in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash at Anfield on Tuesday night.