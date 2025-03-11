Jota admits Liverpool facing "big week" ahead

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota admits they face a huge week ahead.

The Reds meet PSG in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie, defending a 1-0 aggregate lead. They also face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Ahead of tonight's clash at Anfield against PSG, Jota said: "It’s a big week. We knew that before, the Southampton game was massive because it’s the only game we play this month in the Premier League.

"We did our job there and now two more games in this week for two different competitions. Two are decisive but one the trophy is on the line already. One game at a time.

"Tomorrow it’s a big game and we obviously want to go through, and obviously on the weekend to win the first trophy. But like I said, one game at a time."

Asked about his current form, Jota also said: "I don’t know, obviously sometimes you can have bad games, sometimes you can also have good games when you get the form you are talking about, it’s like when you have a certain amount of games. I think in the end, as long as you keep being useful to the team, that’s the most important thing.

"Sometimes not only the stats, but the way you can connect to your teammates and the way you can help the team defensively and how you can help the team get the win, that’s what I try to do every time I’m on the pitch.

"But obviously as a striker I want to get involved in scoring goals, creating those opportunities, and every game is a new opportunity to do that."