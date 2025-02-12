Vini Jr boos & taunts backfire as Man City fans silenced by Real Madrid

FROM THE ETIHAD: Real Madrid clinched a late winner to triumph 3-2 over Manchester City who had twice led and leave a stunned home crowd rapidly exiting the Etihad Stadium.

These two teams met for the fourth consecutive season but who expected to see the current holders of the Champions League, Real Madrid against 2023 winners Manchester City in the knockout round play-offs?

Madrid won their last three games on their way to finishing 11th in the inaugural league phase whilst City needed a last game win to claim theirs with both outfits suffering indifferent form.

Both are more used to meeting with the finals just a couple of games away but in this seasons new Champions League format they need to negotiate an additional stage just to reach the last 16 of the competition.

History is not on the Cityzens side however having been eliminated from the Champions League knockout stages by Real Madrid more often than by any other opponent (three times) and after this result it could well be number four.

Madrid had already lost in England this season, going down to Liverpool and it looked like it might happen again when City twice led only for England international Jude Bellingham to put the Spaniards in front for the first time in the 92nd minute then stand in front of the City fans with arms outstretched in acclaim.

There was constant booing aimed at Vinicius Junior from the home fans after Madrid claimed Vinicius Jr should have won the Ballon D'Or last season instead of City’s Rodri; “Where's your Ballon d'Or?" was the chant from the stands.

Of course there is always the danger the subject of your ire will come back to haunt you as the Brazilian was a constant threat and earned a penalty only for it to be cancelled because of offside. How the home fans enjoyed that.

A tense but buzzing atmosphere as the City faithful finally hoped they would have something to cheer about and make their support known they certainly did. Sometimes the fans need to be cajoled into making a noise but not tonight.

When Erling Haaland opened the scoring with his first goal against Madrid at his fifth attempt perhaps the home support sensed a change of fortune for their team especially as it took VAR an age to confirm the goal. The same player restored their lead from the penalty spot although after a mishit Kylian Mbappe effort had brought the visitors level.

This seemed only fair as the foul on Phil Foden looked to be outside the penalty area. But City have struggled to hold on to leads this season and an Ederson error allowed Madrid to equalise for a second time through substitute Brahim Diaz.

A draw was probably a fair result as Madrid had looked impressive in the first 15 minutes and should probably have taken the lead so it was something of a surprise when City scored against the run of play and then went on to dominate the rest of the half. Both teams looked good going forward but struggled defensively.

The second half was more even and looked to be heading for a draw until City’s already wavering confidence was shattered even more by conceding twice in the last four minutes to decide to game.

City have now conceded 57 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season and that simple fact is the cause of their problems. They were also unbeaten in their last 35 CL matches at the Etihad but that is also history now.

Credit Madrid for their fightback and they must certainly be favourites to complete the job in the second leg in a competition that they love to win.