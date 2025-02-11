Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Victory at Man City deserved

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Victory at Man City deserved
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Victory at Man City deservedLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted his players' character after their 3-2 win at Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham struck a winner in injury-time as Real took charge of their Champions League round 16 playoff with this first-leg victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ancelotti said afterwards: "We didn't deserve to be 1-2 down. We were really dangerous and defended really well. At the end of the day the victory is deserved. We have to stay calm. It's only the first half. Anything can happen at the Bernabeu.

"The character, the personality. We had a good block defensively. It wasn't easy. Tonight we were able to do this.

"They are a really good team and they played a really good game in my opinion. I think it was a penalty (Phil Foden fouled). The referee is one of the best in Europe."

On Bellingham, he added: "It was a big goal. He played a fantastic game and was always dangerous. It was a top game for him." 

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaReal MadridManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: Credit Real Madrid; things not working for us
Bellingham scores late winner to complete Real's comeback against Man City
McManaman says Real Madrid's Mbappe must "make a big play for himself" against Man City