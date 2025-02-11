Bellingham scores late winner to complete Real's comeback against Man City

Jude Bellingham (21) scored a 92nd-minute winner as Real Madrid came from behind twice to beat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout round play-off to earn a first win at the Etihad Stadium inside 90 minutes.

The Citizens’ supporters stoked the competitive flames of this round’s heavyweight clash with a “stop crying your heart out” message to Vinicius Junior and his club before kick-off.

Much like his reaction to Rodri winning the Ballon d’Or, the Brazilian was left in disbelief as he was denied a penalty by the offside flag before he played a brilliant pass to Kylian Mbappe whose shot was saved, then Nathan Ake denied Ferland Mendy after Vinicius had touched the ball to the Frenchman.

Having come out of that period unscathed, City took the lead thanks to a wonderful move that culminated in Erling Haaland scoring his first-ever goal against Los Blancos after Josko Gvardiol chested the ball into his path.

In response, Vinicius saw his deflected shot crash against the crossbar on its way behind, but there was still a blow for Pep Guardiola as Jack Grealish went off injured on the half-hour mark after making a bright start.

The chances still flowed as his replacement, Phil Foden, tested Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Akanji’s header flicked the crossbar on its way behind, while Federico Valverde came agonisingly close at the other end and Mbappé blazed his shot over before the break.

Akanji made way at half-time having struggled physically towards the end of the first half, but there was no slowing down with Haaland’s shot being deflected onto the crossbar by Eduardo Camavinga.

Vinicius then glided past substitute Rico Lewis and delivered a cross that Jude Bellingham headed wide, before Ederson palmed away Mbappe’s instinctive attempt and the talismanic forward was halted by a superb Gvardiol tackle.

Not to be held down, Mbappe equalised on the hour mark despite not getting the cleanest of contacts on Dani Ceballos’ dinked pass, wrongfooting Ederson and setting up a grandstand finish.

Having teed up the equaliser, Ceballos conceded a penalty for his challenge on Foden, and Haaland sent Courtois the wrong way to re-establish the hosts’ lead.

That didn’t last long, though, as Ederson’s save from Vinicius’ shot saw the ball bounce invitingly for Brahim Diaz to score against his former club just two minutes after his introduction.

Not done there, Vinicius capitalised on the hosts’ indecision by breaking forward and poking the ball towards goal for Bellingham to turn it home, earning Real Madrid’s fourth consecutive Champions League win and an advantage to take back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

By contrast, Man City have won just one of their last six continental contests.