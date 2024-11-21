Villa set for huge player sale in January as they try to free up funds

Aston Villa may well be in line for squad changes in the January transfer window.

The Midlands club have not enjoyed the best of starts to the Premier League season.

While they are in a comfortable position in the Champions League, four losses in a row in all competitions have seen them fall adrift domestically.

Per Birmingham Mail, Robin Olsen and Diego Carlos are among those who may leave in January.

Kosta Nedeljkovic is another who is in line for an exit, given he has not been used often by boss Unai Emery.

He is only 18, but Villa may send him out on loan so that he can get more regular game time.

Lamare Bogarde and Emi Buendia are also possible loan exits, if their game time does not improve between now and January.

