Villa's Ramsey on facing Celtic: We need three points, It’s going to be a tough match

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has spoken on how the team expects a tough fight against Celtic on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Scottish Premiership champions will visit Villa Park in a game that will decide both team’s fate in the competition. Ramsey spoke to the club website about how his side are ready for a challenge in front of the home supporters.

“Any Champions League game is always going to be a big game, especially at Villa Park,” said Ramsey.

“Tomorrow night we need the three points to try and get automatic qualification. It’s going to be a tough match.

“I’m sure the Celtic fans will bring their atmosphere, but I know Villa fans are going to bring a great atmosphere and it’s going to be a really good game.”

He added: “I’ve played against Brendan Rodgers before when he was at Leicester. They were a really technical team, like to pass the ball. I’m sure tomorrow they’ll want to come and make a statement at Villa Park and try to impress.

“It’s going to be a really hard game, an intense game, physical game. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Academy graduate also opened up on what it means to him to play on nights like this after fighting his way into manager Unai Emery’s side.

“To think when I was eight years old when I signed for Villa, to be playing in the Champions League at 23 years old and at Villa Park, with my family and friends in the stadium.

“I’m sure before the game when the music comes on, the anthem comes on, I’ll be looking up to my family and friends and it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment, really.

“After that, it’s focus on the game.”