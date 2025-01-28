Villa boss Emery on progressing in the Champions League: It's not in our hands

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Villa boss was first asked on the status of injured defender Tyrone Mings and if his time on the sidelines may lead them to dip into the transfer market.

"We will see (about Tyrone Mings) this afternoon, we are going to train and decide on every player for the match tomorrow.

"Or one player like Lamare Bogarde who has played and helped us. He’s training sometimes as a center-back and he will have to be ready but we are thinking about letting him leave on loan, he needs more experience to be ready to play with us."

He was then asked whether he has enough versatility within his squad now if Mings is set for some time away from the pitch.

"We have enough players to compete and feel confident. Some versatile players have to feel comfortable when they are playing. With Lucas Digne, he is an experienced player and he can feel confident playing as a center-back in case we need like Sunday.

"I am analysing everything, if Tyrone Mings is available he will play.

"I believe in the squad we have. We have injured players but this is something everyone has."

Emery was then asked about how he feels about facing Scottish side Celtic who have a lot to play for on Wednesday night much like Villa.

"They are a very prestigious club. We have 13 points with the possibility to be in the top eight and we are doing fantastic in the Champions League this year.

"Even when we lost at Monaco we played in the way I want. Tomorrow is a big incentive. It is a special match for the supporters. I played in the Champions League against them with another club."

He was then asked if he will be keeping an eye on results elsewhere as many sides in the competition to and progress to the next round of the competition.

"I want to be active and play and enjoy the way. In case, if we are, we will see.

"Of course, I want to be in the top eight. Last week I was a bit pessimistic, after the match against Monaco, but overall we are doing a fantastic way. It’s not in our hands but other teams as well have to win tomorrow and I want to play the match, enjoy it with our supporters, we are excited and motivated. The players are enjoying it in the Champions League.

"At the end of the match we will watch the other results."