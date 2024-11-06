Villa midfielder Onana happy being on home soil for Club Brugge clash

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana is ready for their Champions League test against Club Brugge.

The Midlands club have won their first three games in the competition so far this season.

However, Onana knows there is still a long way to go in the group stages and that his side faces a tough game against the Belgian outfit.

“I’ve never played a professional game in Belgium, I moved from here when I was 15, went abroad to Germany, France and now England,” he said.

“It will be my first official (club) game here in Belgium, I can’t wait for it.

“I’m used to it because I come back here with Belgium and play with the national team.

“I’m excited, looking forward to it.”