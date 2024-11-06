Villa boss Emery wary facing Club Brugge

Tribal Football
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery spoke to the media ahead of their Champions League game against Club Brugge.

The Midlands club have made a perfect three for three start in the group stages.

However, Emery knows that the Belgian side will be putting up a tough fight on Wednesday.

He told reporters; “We are going to try to separate both competitions because the last two matches, we lost – in the Carabao Cup, and we lost on Sunday against Tottenham, and we drew against Bournemouth at home. The last three matches, we only got one point.

“We are trying to separate the different competitions, focusing in each moment on how we are.

“But of course, we are building the team, and we are trying to create a strong structure in some issues, like to be tactically more understanding, being focused for 90 minutes (and) how we can feel stronger mentally and emotionally.

“We started the first match against Young Boys, and it was the first match for a lot of players, the first match for the club after a long time, and we were really focusing 100%, clearly using all we can in our power, and we did it.”

