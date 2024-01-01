Villa may not sell out their Champions League home fixtures this season

That is the view of Steve Bruce, who has spoken out against inflated ticket prices.

Bruce, who is now in charge at Blackpool, was speaking to talkSPORt about the Villa supporters trust issuing a statement against the cheapest adult price for a non-season ticket holder being £85.

Bruce said: “It’s a colossal sum of money. Maybe you can get away with it in London, but in the city of Birmingham, where I had the pleasure of working for the best part of 10 years, six at Birmingham and a couple at Aston Villa...

“It’s going to be very difficult for the vast majority of fans to find that sort of money. Maybe I think they’ve overpriced it, if I’m being brutally honest.”

“Apart from these ticket prices, these new owners have done a remarkable job," he continued.

"When you think it was only five years ago we were playing in the Championship, let alone playing in the Champions League, so they’ve done a lot right in a short period of time.

“But I think they’ve got this wrong with their pricing. It’s a big concern because I’m not sure they can fill the stadium at those sorts of prices.”