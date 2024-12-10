Villa captain McGinn hails "exciting" victory at RB Leipzig

Aston Villa captain John McGinn was full of praise for his teammates after their Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

McGinn scored on Tuesday night as Villa won 3-2 in Germany.

He later said, "It was disappointing losing the offside goal.

"I think the two goals we conceded were disappointing from our point of view. I thought overall we were the better team and we could have scored more.

"We dealt with their problems well and what we needed today was substitutes to come on and make a difference.

"It is exciting. We had some disappointing results off the great start and it is great to be in the top three.

"We have that Monaco game and then a nice one against Celtic."