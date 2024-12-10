Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans

Villa captain McGinn hails "exciting" victory at RB Leipzig

Paul Vegas
Villa captain McGinn hails "exciting" victory at RB Leipzig
Villa captain McGinn hails "exciting" victory at RB LeipzigAction Plus
Aston Villa captain John McGinn was full of praise for his teammates after their Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

McGinn scored on Tuesday night as Villa won 3-2 in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "It was disappointing losing the offside goal.

"I think the two goals we conceded were disappointing from our point of view. I thought overall we were the better team and we could have scored more.

"We dealt with their problems well and what we needed today was substitutes to come on and make a difference.

"It is exciting. We had some disappointing results off the great start and it is great to be in the top three.

"We have that Monaco game and then a nice one against Celtic."

Mentions
Champions LeagueMcGinn JohnAston VillaRB LeipzigPremier LeagueBundesliga
Related Articles
Duran scores wonder goal as Aston Villa close in on playoff spot with win against Leipzig
Aston Villa defender Carlos: I know RB Leipzig may not seem the best team, but...
RB Leipzig coach Rose desperate for first Champions League win facing Villa