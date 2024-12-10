Aston Villa defender Carlos: I know RB Leipzig may not seem the best team, but...

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos says they cannot take RB Leipzig lightly in tonight's Champions League tie.

RBL are yet to earn a first point so far this season.

Carlos said: "Whether you are at the bottom or the top you always want to win.

"You could see that on Saturday against Southampton - I think it will be the same against Leipzig.

"They will have some moments. We were playing the team at the bottom of the table but look at how Southampton caused us some problems

"We only won 1-0 and they had opportunities to score goals.

"Fortunately we defended well and now our focus is on keeping it going and concentrating on the team we are playing - not where they are in the table.

"I know Leipzig may not seem the best team in the Champions League table but every team in the Champions League is a good team.

"There are no bad teams at this level, but we will go there and try to win.

"Every player will go there with 100 per cent confidence and we are looking forward to the tie."

The Brazilian centre-back also stated: "I can't think about being at the top, I can only think about the game that is coming next.

"It's difficult to see us finishing at the top because there are a lot of good teams who have great experience of playing in the Champions League.

"For this team, it's the first time in the Champions League for a lot of our players, because we have a lot of young players.

"But the best players are having a very good competition and are showing their individual qualities. We need to keep going because Aston Villa have a big focus on this competition. “I'm enjoying the bigger league table but the most important thing is qualifying for the next round. This is important for Aston Villa.”

