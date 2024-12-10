RB Leipzig coach Rose desperate for first Champions League win facing Villa

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose admits their clash with Champions League opponents Aston Villa is a must-win.

RBL are pointless going into tonight's encounter.

"This is the situation we have put ourselves into," Rose said. "Tomorrow we have to win. We know the situation we are in. We have had success before and now we want to bring our fans a win in the Champions League. We will face an opponent who knows how to play and is enthusiastic.

"Mood-wise, the results we have had recently helped, but the mood was never bad. Even when we were bad. We know we need to win and get a victory. We look forward to seeing our fans. We sold out our section at Holstein Kiel (last match). It is going to be a match in our stadium and we want to be able to win, then get two more wins in January to get a play-off place in the standings."

Asked about Villa, Rose said: "It was quite similar regarding the results (after respective winless runs). They won two in a row, likewise us. It is a stable team who know their strategies. We know what to expect from them in and out of possession. They are very lively and have lots of quality. I value all of my fellow coaches. I don’t know him (Emery) personally, but I do admire him and he is a great coach.

"They are a very great team, well organised with and against the ball. It is very impressive to see how clear the structure is that they play with. It makes it easier in the preparation for what to expect. We have prepared ourselves very well. We have a team with pace and strength. They have a lot of pace on the wings and an English international striker. We know what to expect, but we have to score goals as well."

