Villa boss Emery fears for Champions League top 8 hopes

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he fears they've missed out on the Champions League top eight after defeat to Monaco.

Finishing eighth or higher guarantees qualification for the knockout stage.

Wilfried Singo scored the winner for Monaco as Villa fell 1-0 on the night.

Emery said, "When we are playing games like this, it's important to get three points because I think we lost the opportunity to get in the top eight.

"Today was the key."

He added, "The last 20 minutes we played with two strikers and with two strikers we are not being organised with the positioning like I want.

"We have two good strikers. Playing with two strikers is my challenge. Both are very good players but today it didn't work well.

"I made a mistake when I decided to play with two strikers. Until that moment we were more or less controlling the game."