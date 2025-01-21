Villa boss Emery: We're excited and motivated facing Monaco

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery spoke to reporters as his team prepares for their Champions League campaign to resume.

The Villa Park side are set to take on Monaco in the expanded group stages.

Emery, whose team are enjoying a solid season and pushing for a top six finish in the Premier League, hopes to build on an impressive draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

He told reporters: “We have some players out, but the players are more or less available for tomorrow after we played two matches in a few days.

“The players are excited and motivated. We are trying to rest well, to have good food. Tomorrow we’re going to play in the evening and we can prepare the match in our meetings.

“We’re going to be ready 100% with the players we have for tomorrow to compete and to show our capacity and possibilities to get the three points.”

Emery said of Monaco: “Monaco is a team with very good experiences in Europe. They’re a historic club in Europe and they’re being successful in France, finishing second last year.

“They always have very young players with huge potential and they’re always being very clinical signing players with this potential and selling them to Europe but always being competitive.

“I respect them a lot. I played here two times with PSG and they won the league in front of us. I know the capacity they have to be competitive and to play being successful. Tomorrow in 90 minutes we’re going to respect them in this direction.

“I played against Monaco for titles, in the Super Cup or for the league, and they have the habits to play at this level. For us, it’s a challenge to show how we can be, taking good balance in Europe and feeling comfortable playing against Monaco in the level they have.”