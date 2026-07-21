Aston Villa are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.

Chelsea have just sewn up a record £117 million deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa, with an announcement expected imminently.

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According to The Athletic, Villa are in turn looking to sign Garnacho, 22, from the Stamford Bridge side as their apparent replacement for Rogers.

It’s understood that their offer is of an initial loan with a conditional obligation to buy, but nothing has been agreed just yet.

Villa boss Unai Emery is a huge fan of Garnacho having tried to sign him from Man United before the winger ultimately decided to head to Chelsea.

Italian side AS Roma have also registered an interest in Garnacho, but Villa believe Emery could give them the edge in the race to sign him.