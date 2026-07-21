Alessandro Bastoni's agent confirms Inter Milan exit decision

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni will not leave the San Siro this summer in a key boost for the Serie A champions.

Bastoni played a vital role for Inter last season, as he claimed a third Scudetto in Milan, following his 2019 transfer move from Atalanta.

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Cristian Chivu has admitted there has been transfer interest in the Italy international with growing links to the Premier League.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over his next step, Bastoni's agent Tullio Tinti has looked to draw a line under the rumours.

"Bastoni has two years left on his contract with Inter, he loves these colours, and is not considering signing for another club.

"If a club were to appear in the future that satisfies both Inter and the player, we can talk about it, but right now there's nothing concrete to suggest any negotiations.

"I don't think he's ever considered leaving Italy."

Inter have four preseason friendlies scheduled in Germany, Hong Kong and Australia including a derby with AC Milan on August 5th in Perth.