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VIDEO: Archie Brown shocked as Fenerbahce boss Kartal suddenly resigns after Roma draw

VIDEO: Archie Brown shocked as Fenerbahce boss Kartal suddenly resigns after Roma draw
VIDEO: Archie Brown shocked as Fenerbahce boss Kartal suddenly resigns after Roma drawREUTERS

Fenerbahce's English left-back Archie Brown was stunned to learn that manager Ismail Kartal resigned after the Champions League clash with Roma.

Kartal announced that he would be resigning from his post straight after a draw with Roma in the Champions League, in a move that absolutely nobody predicted. 

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Speaking to reporters, he said as per GZT: "Throughout the season, during the training camps we held with our players, our president and managers tried to help us. Those were wonderful days. 

"As of this evening, I congratulate my players and I am resigning. I thank the press, the fans, and my fellow players who have supported me until today." 

"I have left my post tonight," added Kartal. "I made this decision to pave the way for my club. I have decided to resign from my position. I will never return. Good evening to everyone." 

Brown, 24, scored the equaliser for the Turkish giants shortly after the restart as he dinked the ball over the goalkeeper. The defender was spoken to after the game as one reporter revealed that Kartal has stepped down. 

And as soon as he heard, Brown quickly swung his head around with a confused expression, asking: "What do you mean he resigned?" 

Brown continued: "(Quit) as what? As coach? 

"What do you mean by resigned... he's not coach anymore? He said this just now? I didn't know about this." 

Interestingly, Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim told reporters that he would not be accepting Kartal’s resignation as the story unfolds.

"There's no need for him to say that he'd continue. I ⁠am his senior, I told him to continue and that's it. We are a family." 

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Champions LeagueArchie BrownIsmail YuksekAS RomaFenerbahceSuper Lig

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