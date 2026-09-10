Fenerbahce come from behind to rescue valuable Champions League point against Roma

In their first UEFA Champions League (UCL) game since 2008/09, Fenerbahçe held AS Roma to a 1-1 draw in Istanbul, ending the Giallorossi’s eight-match winning streak across all competitions.

Fener have played 154 European matches since last appearing in the main draw of the UCL, but the presence of three winners of this competition in their starting XI helped them settle into the contest. While Roma dominated early possession, the hosts were first to threaten with a pair of counter-attacks.

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The first one came after some brilliant play down the right by Mason Greenwood before he found Bartuğ Elmaz, who fired tamely at Mile Svilar. The goalkeeper, though, had to be more attentive to Kerem Akturkoglu’s effort after he cut in from the left.

At the other end, Fenerbahçe were almost the architects of their own downfall as they gave the ball away in their own third. Manu Kone then slotted in Paulo Dybala, but a first goal since January continued to evade the Argentinian, who saw his effort sharply repelled by Ederson.

Roma had struggled to carve out a regular threat, but their patient approach was eventually rewarded with an opener before the break.

Donyell Malen doggedly held onto the ball and eventually fed Bryan Cristante, who picked out the bottom corner with a low drive from the edge of the box for the Giallorossi’s first UCL goal since March 2019.

Fener had suffered just five losses in their previous 32 UEFA home games, so it was no surprise to see them mount an immediate fightback after the restart, equalising within three minutes.

The goal was made and finished by an Englishman, with Greenwood’s through ball unlocking the Roma defence and allowing Archie Brown to apply a delicate finish.

Roma were reeling, and only a crucial stop from Svilar prevented Vedat Muriqi from putting the hosts ahead in the aftermath of the leveller.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men had struggled to contain their hosts, but the tide began to turn when Malen lashed over the bar before Dybala won a penalty after being tripped by Akturkoglu, only for the decision to be overturned as the foul occurred outside the area.

Match stats Flashscore

Ismail Kartal responded by introducing former Roma striker Romelu Lukaku from the bench, and his first action saw him slot in fellow substitute Oğuz Aydin, but the latter’s shot was crucially blocked by Devyne Rensch.

Nathan Aké then headed against the bar as Fenerbahçe threatened to snatch victory at the death, but they ultimately had to settle for a draw which serves as just the second time they have avoided defeat in seven UCL games against Italian opposition. Meanwhile, Roma’s return to the UCL after an eight-season absence saw them fail to win on Matchday 1 for the sixth time in seven campaigns in this competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bryan Cristante (AS Roma)

See all the stats from the match here