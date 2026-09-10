Ismail Kartal sensationally quit his job as Fenerbahce manager in the press conference after the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma on Thursday (September 10).

The draw with Roma marked Fenerbahce’s first game in Europe’s premier club competitions since the 2008–09 campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fenerbahce came from a goal behind against the Serie A side with left-back Archie Brown scoring the equaliser and securing potentially crucial point.

While the game wasn’t particularly remarkable, Kartal’s post-match press conference certainly was, as he decided to resign from his position in dramatic fashion.

Speaking to reporters, the 65-year-old said: “I stepped down from my duties this evening. I made this decision to clear the way for my club.

“I resigned while the path is still clear, with no intention of ever returning”.

Kartal only took the Fenerbahce job in June, replacing Domenico Tedesco, to start his fourth stint in the Istanbul club’s dugout.