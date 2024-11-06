Van Dijk says Liverpool have finally replaced Mane with world class talent

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool have struggled to replace winger Sadio Mane in the past, but may finally have his replacement. 

The Senegalese was a huge player for the club in the great team that Jurgen Klopp first built. 

However, captain Virgil Van Dijk believes that in Luis Diaz, they have a similar talent who is now showing his true class. 

“Yeah, I think we’ve seen that over the last couple of years with Sadio playing as a No 9 and drifting in different positions, so I think the players can do damage everywhere,” said the Liverpool skipper after a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, where Diaz scored a hat-trick. 

“Obviously for him, I’m very pleased for him to get this first Champions League hat-trick of his career. His first goal was quality all over. It was an amazing ball from Curtis (Jones) and a fantastic finish. 

“I think he’s an amazing player, like the rest of the guys.” 

