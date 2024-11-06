Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot: Kop singing my name special - thanks Jurgen
Liverpool boss Slot: Kop singing my name special - thanks JurgenAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot appreciated the support of the fans after their Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Kop sang Slot's name towards the end of the 4-0 rout on Tuesday night.

He later acknowledged: "It's always better for a manager that this happens than when they start to boo! It's special. It was special from the start and, therefore, I think I have to thank Jürgen (Klopp) because he was the one who came up with the song. It is always special if you are a player if they sing for you.

"Some players get used to this – I didn't, they only sung a few times for me in my playing career. That's what you see a bit more   people singing for a manager is not that common, at least not in Holland but maybe here it happens a lot.

"So, it was nice to hear today, but I also like it a lot that after that they sang for Xabi as well because he was so special for this club, so he deserves it for this, but also his achievements at Leverkusen – champions last year, won the cup, played a final in Europe. For all these reasons, he deserved the fans to sing for him as well." 

Champions LeaguePremier LeagueLiverpoolBayer Leverkusen
