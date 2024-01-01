Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad: Asano vs Kubo

Van Dijk happy with Liverpool performance for victory at AC Milan

Van Dijk happy with Liverpool performance for victory at AC Milan
Van Dijk happy with Liverpool performance for victory at AC MilanProfimedia
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised a solid performance from his team last night.

The Reds had to battle hard against Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they won their group stage game 3-1 at the San Siro, despite going behind.

“A goal and a win at the San Siro after a difficult start. The way we worked today after the start was outstanding,” Van Dijk told Amazon Prime post-match.

On their response to losing to Nottingham Forest in the league at the weekend, he added: "Obviously it was very disappointing at the weekend in so many ways, especially the last part of that game. It was very frustrating to witness and be part of, but we had a chance to put it right and I think we did. 

“Like I said, a shaky start with the goal that we conceded; that started from the side, we were late, everywhere we were late and they capitalized on it. But after that, the way we stayed calm and kept playing and kept looking for the solution, it was very good to see.”

Mentions
Champions Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolAC MilanPremier League
Related Articles
Pulisic: Liverpool defeat another bad one for AC Milan
Slot delighted with Liverpool character for victory at AC Milan
Slot delighted with Dutch pair after Liverpool win at AC Milan