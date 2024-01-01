Van Dijk happy with Liverpool performance for victory at AC Milan

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised a solid performance from his team last night.

The Reds had to battle hard against Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League.

However, they won their group stage game 3-1 at the San Siro, despite going behind.

“A goal and a win at the San Siro after a difficult start. The way we worked today after the start was outstanding,” Van Dijk told Amazon Prime post-match.

On their response to losing to Nottingham Forest in the league at the weekend, he added: "Obviously it was very disappointing at the weekend in so many ways, especially the last part of that game. It was very frustrating to witness and be part of, but we had a chance to put it right and I think we did.

“Like I said, a shaky start with the goal that we conceded; that started from the side, we were late, everywhere we were late and they capitalized on it. But after that, the way we stayed calm and kept playing and kept looking for the solution, it was very good to see.”