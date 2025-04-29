Arsenal attacker Martinelli: PSG clash biggest game of my life

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has made clear where tonight's clash with PSG sits in his career.

The Gunners host PSG in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

And Martinelli enthused: “It’s the biggest game of my life. Since I was five or six years old, it’s been a dream.

"We deserve to be here and we are ready. It’s an opportunity for our lives. Everyone who loves football wants to play in these games. We have to enjoy the moment and be ready.

“We deserve to be here, we deserve to win something for one of the great clubs in Europe. We have an amazing opportunity and we will go into the game believing we can do it. We have this dream, the club has never won the title and we deserve it because we are one of the greatest clubs in the world.”

Whatever it takes

Martinelli says he's ready to do what it needed to win tonight.

“If I need to run 15km, I don’t score and we win the Champions League then I will still be the happiest man in the world. I try to give my best for the team. I don’t think about that record but I know about it.

"When we play against Vini and Rodrygo, I know the players need a little help so me and B ( Bukayo Saka ) try to help Jurrien (Timber) and Myles (Lewis-Skelly) and work hard for the team. We have a huge respect for PSG, we have watched them. We’ve got an amazing team as well, amazing supporters who will be behind us.”

"I'm really happy here"

The Brazil international also declared his full commitment to Arsenal. Martinelli insists he has no concerns who Arsenal choose to sign this summer.

He also stated: “We play for Arsenal, it’s one of the biggest and best clubs in the world so we are used to it. We are a big club so we need the best players. It’s been an amazing journey for me, I’ve improved a lot and when I got here we were playing in the Europa League and now we are in the semi final of the Champions League.

“I’m really happy here, this is my home, I love the club and the club has given me so much not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

"The people who work at the club, they have been amazing for me. Everyone has to have their dreams, when I was in Brazil, I knew it could be real, I knew it could be possible and be the best I could be.”