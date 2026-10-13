Unai Emery hints at star's Aston Villa debut in Fenerbahce test

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Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.Profimedia

Aston Villa are back in UEFA Champions League action on October 14th after being held to a 2-2 weekend draw with Brentford on their Premier League return.

Unai Emery's team are currently 16th in the top-flight rankings, after picking up just one league win so far this season, but they opened in the UCL with a 3-2 victory on the road at Club Brugge.

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As part of a major squad reshuffled at Villa Park over the summer, Emery allowed Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers to move on, as Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka came in.

Injuries have restricted Goretzka's progress - after opting against a contract extension at Bayern Munich - but Emery is ready to throw him in as needed as Fenerbahce land in Birmingham.

"Leon Goretzka is in the squad for tomorrow and he's ready to play if we need him."

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