Two-goal Dumfries: Inter Milan played with heart at Barcelona

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries says they played at their best for Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Barcelona.

Dumfries scored twice as the Champions League semifinal first-leg finished all square.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutchman said afterwards: “It was a good performance, after three consecutive defeats, I saw the real Inter. We played with heart, I’m proud.

“Naturally, we wanted to win, but it was a good game, it’s all wide open and we’ll see at San Siro.”

On beating Barca at San Siro stadium next week, Dumfries also stated: “Everything is possible, we are a strong team and must prove it every time."