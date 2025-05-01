Barcelona superkid Yamal: We were superior to Inter Milan

Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal had mixed emotions after their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan.

Yamal struck and was outstanding on the night as their Champions League semifinal first-leg finished all square at Montjuic.

He said afterwards: "I’m grateful for the praise. It’s good that they value my work, but I’m only thinking about football and resting because we’ll give it our all in Milan. We were superior despite the draw, and we’re only thinking about winning."

Yamal could easily have missed the game with an injury scare before kickoff.

He explained, “I noticed something strange with a shot during the warm-up and went to the dressing room, but I was able to play the game well. I always try to give everything for the team, my very best. It didn’t go completely to plan.

"I wanted to win, but in the second leg we’ll all give it our all and go for the win. I was upset at the end, but it’s over now and I’m thinking about the second leg. I wanted to shoot, but it went high,”