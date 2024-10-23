Tribal Football
Thuram finds injury-time Inter Milan winner at Young Boys

Marcus Thuram jumped from the bench to grab an injury-time winner for Inter Milan at Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Thuram struck after Inter teammate Marko Arnautovic saw his penalty saved by  Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos, who also denied Denzel Dumfries in the follow-up.

Inter fullback Fede Dimarco carved out the chance for Thuram with a superb cross which the France striker finished clinically.

The result was welcome for Inter, with the win taking them to  seventh place on the Champions League table with seven points from three games.

Young Boys, meanwhile, remain without a point in the competition.

 

