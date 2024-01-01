Inzaghi pleased as Inter Milan thump Red Star

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 4-0 rout of Champions League opponents Red Star Belgrade.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Marko Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi struck for the hosts.

Inzaghi later said, “The lads did well and were focused against a team that came here to be above all defensive. Despite that, we moved it around well and broke the deadlock with that great Hakan goal. Aside from a couple of counter-attacks that we could’ve read better, we were in control and created lots more chances to score as well.

“It was a victory we wanted to follow on from the good performance in Manchester. We have to continue along this path, I got the response I was expecting from my players, so we are satisfied."

Inzaghi was happy seeing Arnautovic and Taremi on the scoresheet.

“I said before the game, they are working hard in training and I make choices game by game with the good of Inter in mind. They made the most of this opportunity, but so did many others who haven’t played that much yet and this response is very comforting for a coach.

“The strikers are fundamental, they must help us out both when they start and when they come off the bench. It’s a long season, we know Lautaro Martinez already had some fitness problems, Arnautovic and Taremi are two players I really wanted here and they are having a big effect.”