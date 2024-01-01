Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure

Inzaghi pleased as Inter Milan thump Red Star

Inzaghi pleased as Inter Milan thump Red Star
Inzaghi pleased as Inter Milan thump Red StarAction Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 4-0 rout of Champions League opponents Red Star Belgrade.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Marko Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi struck for the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Inzaghi later said, “The lads did well and were focused against a team that came here to be above all defensive. Despite that, we moved it around well and broke the deadlock with that great Hakan goal. Aside from a couple of counter-attacks that we could’ve read better, we were in control and created lots more chances to score as well.

“It was a victory we wanted to follow on from the good performance in Manchester. We have to continue along this path, I got the response I was expecting from my players, so we are satisfied."

Inzaghi was happy seeing Arnautovic and Taremi on the scoresheet.

“I said before the game, they are working hard in training and I make choices game by game with the good of Inter in mind. They made the most of this opportunity, but so did many others who haven’t played that much yet and this response is very comforting for a coach.

“The strikers are fundamental, they must help us out both when they start and when they come off the bench. It’s a long season, we know Lautaro Martinez already had some fitness problems, Arnautovic and Taremi are two players I really wanted here and they are having a big effect.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AInterCrvena zvezda
Related Articles
De Vrij demands better from Inter Milan after victory over Red Star
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Red Star clash will demand total focus
De Vrij: Inter Milan players know we must improve