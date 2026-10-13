The key stats for Arsenal's Champions League clash with in-form Lille

Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes strikes the ball during the training session ahead of the match vs Lille

Arsenal will host Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night, looking to build on their opening day win at Napoli.

Both teams are in fine domestic form at present and are sitting in second place in the Premier League and Ligue 1, respectively.

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Arsenal on a nine-match unbeaten run at home

The Gunners have won five and lost one of their EPL games, scoring 10 and conceding five, whilst Les Dogues have won four, drawn one and lost one of their six matches, scoring nine and conceding four.

A nine-match home unbeaten streak (W8, D1) in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side should stand them in good stead against Davide Ancelotti's team, who haven’t managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Champions League away games, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Arsenal's recent results Flashscore

You have to go all the way back to November 2012 for the last time that the French team shut out the opposition in a UCL away game. On that occasion, BATE Borisov slid to a 2-0 home defeat.

Furthermore, the hosts have lost just one of their last 25 home matches in major European competition (W18 D6), keeping 18 clean sheets, including in each of their last three.

No wins against French opposition in the last three matches

That being said, the Gunners haven't beaten French opposition in their last three European matches (D1 L2), though they are unbeaten against sides from France in their last seven UCL group/league stage matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Not since October 2002 against Auxerre have the North Londoners lost at home to a Ligue 1 outfit, and during Arteta's time at the helm, his team haven't even conceded to French teams, scoring 11 in the process.

The three matches vs Ligue 1 opposition that they haven't won recently all came against Paris Saint-Germain, who remain the only team to beat Arsenal in normal time in the competition in the last 26 games (W19 D5 L2).

Arsenal's current Champions League position Flashscore

This is the first time that the Gunners have faced Lille, who will be the 11th different French team the North Londoners have played against in Europe.

Lille need to snap a record that has seen them lose each of their last seven UCL games against English teams.

It's been 21 years since they last avoided defeat against a team from England, beating Manchester United 1-0 in November 2005.

Of those seven defeats, six have come by a single goal, suggesting that if Arsenal are going to win this game, they're going to have to earn it.

Follow Arsenal vs Lille with Flashscore!

Can the Gunners go one better this season?

The North Londoners certainly showed their mettle last time out, too, coming from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1.

Had they lost, after a reverse at Brighton in which they were well beaten, Mikel Arteta might well have been asking questions of his squad, but as it turned out, they turned up when required.

Arsenal vs Lille - Win probability Flashscore

With domestic concerns now put on the back burner for a few days, the Spaniard and his troops can concentrate on trying to go one better in the UCL this season, having only lost last year's final via an agonising penalty shoot-out to PSG.

Since the start of the 2025/26 campaign, Arsenal have topped the Champions League rankings for shots on target faced (2.9), expected goals against (0.86) and goals conceded (0.44), whilst they also have the highest clean sheet percentage of 63% thanks to 10 shutouts in 16 games.

Both teams missing key players

In terms of injuries, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Christos Tzolis are all ruled out for the hosts, whilst Hamza Igamane and Tiago Santos are missing for the visitors.

Ethan Mbappe is also out injured, but he would've missed the match in any event because of the red card he received in Lille's 3-2 home defeat against Real Betis.

Although there's plenty of time left in the league stage in which to move up the table, getting points on the board early is still advantageous.

Depending on results elsewhere, either side - were they to end the match with all three points - could find themselves in the upper echelons of the table at close of play, and that would give Arteta or Ancelotti a platform from which to build upon moving forward.