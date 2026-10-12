Gabriel will not step back from Champions League penalty challenge after PSG heartbreak

Arsenal defender Gabriel has confirmed he will have no issue stepping up to take a penalty in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Gunners landed a spot in the 2026 UCL final, after securing the Premier League title, but they were undone in a penalty shootout by defending champions PSG.

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After Eberechi Eze missed his own spot kick in Budapest, the pressure was on Gabriel ahead of taking Arsenal's decisive fifth penalty, which he skied over the bar.

The Brazilian is a resilient character, and claimed that heartbreak will not effect him if another chance comes along this season.

"In a final anything can happen, so I think we did really well. Of course if I have another penalty I'm going to be there to take it, and my teammates helped me a lot after last time.

"Of course I was sad, I don't want to miss a penalty, but I've learned from this and if I have another opportunity I'm there to take it.

"We're very motivated, we want to attack every trophy, and tomorrow we are going to have another chance to play the Champions League and play at home in front of our people. We are ready to go.

"It's going to be very special for me to face Lille again. I have a lot of love for the club and the fans, so I'm really happy to see them again."