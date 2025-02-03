Stones "angry and upset" as Man City thrashed at Arsenal

Manchester City defender John Stones admits their thrashing at Arsenal has left him "angry".

The champions were thumped 5-1 in London on Sunday night.

Stones said afterwards: "It is difficult. I think all of us don't take losing well.

"It is hard to put into words straight after a game like that. Pride hurts. Sorry to the fans that have traveled to come and watch that.

"How we played in the last 30 minutes was not acceptable. Personally and collectively, it's not us.

"It is not nice to be involved in that when you know it's not your team in those situations. Credit to Arsenal, this is not an easy place to come to. For 65 minutes, we played some great football at times.

"We were in the game and it was a swinging point. It swung the wrong way for us. I am angry, upset personally and collectively about how the game finished."

He also said: "To get us back after half-time was a great feeling and a good situation to be in. To concede after that from deflection off me or a bit of luck.

"It is difficult when there is an overload at the back, and you have a split second decision to come out and they got the luck on that one.

"I could have stayed more square, I'd have to watch it back. We cannot let those situations get on top of us.

"We stopped doing the things we meant to. Difficult for me to put into words.

"A lot of different things that I have not figured out why we are not picking up results.

"The passion is there, the training and everyone has the right intention.

"We have not got to where we are without difficult times and that is through everyone's career right now.

"We all have to stick together, that's a key point that we don't start to point fingers."