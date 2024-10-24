Sommer: Young Boys made it tough for Inter Milan

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer admitted some relief after their 1-0 Champions League win at Young Boys last night.

Marko Arnautovic had an Inter penalty saved before Marcus Thuram jumped from the bench to hit an injury-time winner.

Sommer later said: "Very tough, especially because of the pitch. In the end, these are matches that you have to win and Inter did it. We enjoy the 3 points, for the continuation of the Champions League.

"They had many chances, but so did we and we missed a penalty.

“This is football. Penalties are only missed when they are taken and then we were lucky with the goal. You just have to be focused on the next match.

"A deserved victory."