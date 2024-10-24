Inzaghi: Inter Milan players showed huge heart for win at Young Boys

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admitted some relief after their Champions League win at Young Boys on Wednesday night.

Marcus Thuram struck in injury-time for the 1-0 win, with Marko Arnautovic being denied from the penalty spot three minutes after halftime.

Inzaghi spoke to the press afterwards, admitting it was a difficult night.

A lot of effort and a missed penalty, which perhaps Tarremi wanted to take, but you are one of the five teams without conceding goals:

"Yes, it was not an easy match but we knew it. A complicated team, on a pitch where it is difficult to play, but the boys were good. We created many situations before, I think of Bisseck, Taremi, Zielinski, the penalty. We believed and we won, as for the penalty takers we have Calhanoglu and then Taremi and Arnautovic. They are both good at shooting, with Red Star Taremi took it because Arnautovic had gone out, unfortunately he missed it and was very disappointed. But penalties are only missed by those who take them and he is important for us."

Are you happy with the energy management ahead of Sunday?

"No, I'm just happy with the performance of the lads who have a huge heart. I'm not happy because we had a problem with Carlos, we're at the start of a round of matches and we have some rotation problems, I think this is a worse injury than the others. It's my feeling, then we'll have to evaluate, but in the case of Calhanoglu and Acerbi I have positive feelings and instead in this one it seems different to me. These are things that happen to everyone, but this is the most complicated period for us."

Fifth win in a row, are you moving up a level?

"Yes, the team is doing well and is working continuously to fix something to improve. It's the fifth win, we're happy in the Champions League."

Who did you like the most in the Swiss?

"Young Boys is a physical team that we knew would create some problems for us and they did, with the new coach they have found a new spirit. Tonight I was impressed by the goalkeeper, this morning when we were talking about the individuals we had underlined how on Saturday in the championship against Lucerne he had been very good."

Is there a connection between the pitch and Carlos Augusto's injury?

"It's something I can't answer, we knew there was this risk. Unfortunately he felt this problem in acceleration and braking, it's part of football and it takes away an important player for a while."

Do you expect to recover any of the other injured players?

"It's very difficult to say, we will try to monitor them day by day as written in the press release. Asllani will start again tomorrow, he had a strain to the collateral and we will also have to see how he will manage the pain when he starts kicking again."