Barcelona defender Araujo: I give my life for this shirt every time I play

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was happy after their 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

The result sees Barca reach the top eight of the Champions League after the group phase.

Araujo, having penned a new contract with Barca last week, said: "Very happy with the team and the qualification. We wanted to finish first, but we had a good phase.

"I always had made it clear. There are things I didn't control, but I always had made it clear. The club valued me a lot. I always wanted to be here, I have shown it, I give my life for this shirt every time I play.

"I'm very happy. We also worked hard when I was injured with videos. I'm doing well, I'm happy. I was never in a hurry. I always talked to the manager about taking things little by little."