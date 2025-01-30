Barcelona defender Araujo: I give my life for this shirt every time I play
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was happy after their 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
The result sees Barca reach the top eight of the Champions League after the group phase.
Araujo, having penned a new contract with Barca last week, said: "Very happy with the team and the qualification. We wanted to finish first, but we had a good phase.
"I always had made it clear. There are things I didn't control, but I always had made it clear. The club valued me a lot. I always wanted to be here, I have shown it, I give my life for this shirt every time I play.
"I'm very happy. We also worked hard when I was injured with videos. I'm doing well, I'm happy. I was never in a hurry. I always talked to the manager about taking things little by little."