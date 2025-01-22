Elliott happy to deliver Liverpool winner: Nothing I haven't done before

Liverpool star Harvey Elliot admitted that he was ready to help off the bench when needed.

The youngster scored the winner for the Reds in the Champions League last night.

Elliott’s deflected strike got a slightly rotated team a 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield in the group stages.

“For me personally, it’s nothing I haven’t done before, I was that player kind of for half a season last season as well. So, I’m used to it,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“Not only me, other players – we’re all ready to come on and all ready to help the team. This game is about us as a squad, not individuals, not the starting XI.

“Everybody is going to be used at some point and it’s just about us making sure we’re ready, putting the work in on the training ground, (so that) when we’re called upon – not only myself but other players that have made impacts in the past couple of weeks – (we can) go out and help us out as a team and help win the game, most importantly.

“I think everyone that’s been called upon, they have showed that.”