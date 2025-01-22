Liverpool boss Slot congratulates ref after victory over Lille

Liverpool have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and will likely finish top of the pile.

The Reds beat Lille 2-1 at Anfield to remain in pole position as the expanded group stages draw to a close.

However, Barcelona beating Benfica 5-4 meant they have not officially sealed top spot yet.

Manager Arne Slot stated: “Let's start with a compliment for the referee in Lisbon. For the times I've worked in football I saw four minutes of extra time and then there were three minutes of time-delaying and then at four minutes the referee blew his whistle. But this referee kept on playing for a while, so maybe that was not in our advantage this time, but I like to see these things.

“For the rest, it doesn't tell me anything, because if in tennis you are No.1-seeded you know it's always better to face the No.24 than to face the No.8, or the No.12, because this is a ranking that is done for years. But now we are in a new format where some teams are high in the league table because they had a lucky draw, or some teams are low because they had a very difficult draw. It's far off to say that it is an advantage to be No.1 or No.2.

“We still don't know yet if that's an advantage or not. You might be lucky; you might be very unlucky and ending up as No.8 means that maybe you are lucky. So, for me, it doesn't tell me anything, what for me is the most important thing for tonight is that we've managed to skip a round and that is definitely worth a bit.”