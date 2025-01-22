Liverpool boss Slot pleased to collect new Euro record in defeating Lille

Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke about his team’s effort in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds were made to work very hard by French giants Lille at Anfield.

However, they emerged with a valuable 2-1 win to stay top of the group stages.

Slot stated post-game: “I am used to (it) from these players, what maybe today asked a bit more from them (is) that they had to be patient because the reason why Lille has done so well - 21 games unbeaten and the teams they've beaten in the Champions League - is, without any disrespect at all, they don't have the best players in the world, they have very good players, but they don't have the best players in the world and then to be able to do so well tells you how disciplined they are, how hard they want to work and how well the manager does over there.

“We were not starting to force (anything) because they are really compact and defended really well. We didn't force a pass; we just kept the ball for as long as we could. The only thing I wasn't happy about is that not for the first time in recent weeks it was one chance for the other team and a goal, but that's maybe a phase of the season we are in at the moment.

On setting a club record in Europe for the longest amount of time without conceding a goal, he added; “Very pleased. Where I put everything down to first of all (is) the quality of the players, and second of all these quality players have an incredible work-rate. If you combine those two things, it's very difficult to score against the team. Apart from that, there were also games, I think when I look back at Girona, for example, they created quite a few chances. Alisson (Becker) was fantastic back then.

“The nice thing for me is that we keep clean sheets not by defending a lot, we keep clean sheets by attacking a lot. That makes it even nicer than if we were all the time in a low block kicking every ball away and don't take any risks in build-up and then keep a clean sheet. It's still nice. But I prefer it like this, and I think the fans prefer it like this as well.”