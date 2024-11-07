Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak: I can understand Luis Enrique being upset

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was left proud of their Champions League win at PSG.

Oblak kept a clean sheet as Angel Correa struck for the 1-0 win in Paris.

Advertisement Advertisement

Playing too deep:

"I think we have been positioned as the PSG has left us. In the end, the PSG with the players who have rapids for the bands, if you open too much they punish you. They have pressed high, they have gone upstairs and we have not started well and we have had a difficult time.

"We suffer to the end and get these three points which are very important, is what matters. Soccer sometimes gives you and sometimes takes you away. Against Lille we had a good match and we did not get a point and today perhaps it was not a nice match, but at the level of desire, aggressiveness, of what we have left on the field ... The team always has to be like this."

The team grows in important settings:

"The team always has that, you can always win and you always have to enter the game with that mentality. Soccer is sometimes rare, because against Lille we deserved more and we got nothing and today, for many of us we would not deserve the three points, we have achieved them. It is the result of the team's work, the effort it has made throughout the match, which has been complicated. Soccer has rewarded us and given us the three points we lost against Lille at home."

Luis Enrique has said that Atlético's goal has been a bad joke:

"I understand perfectly. When you don't win a game you're attacking, you have a chance ... and at the last second you lose it, it's hard to assimilate and accept. It has happened to us many times too. But PSG is a great team and you will have no problem entering the next phase. They are playing very well and I am sure they will succeed."

MVP Nahuel Molina:

"I am very happy for him. He has made a great game. He deserves it. He is quiet and working and he is not in an easy moment, but today he has had a great game and he deserves all the best."