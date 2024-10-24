Serena convinced by Camarda: He's ready for regular AC Milan action

Aldo Serena admits he's been impressed by AC Milan's teenage striker Francesco Camarda.

The 16 year-old featured in Milan's Champions League win against Club Brugge this weekend, becoming the youngest Italian player to so.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Juventus, Inter and Milan striker Serena told Il Corriere della Sera: "I've been watching him closely since day one. He's grown a lot, physically and in terms of character.

"Many people wonder why Milan doesn't let him play regularly in the first team. For me, despite all the limitations of his age, he's already ready. He has structure, technique, personality, dribbling, shooting. But his main quality is his coolness, an essential characteristic of every centre-forward. If you're not cool, you can't play there. And Camarda seems to have no emotions, he plays as if he doesn't feel the weight of what's happening around him. We're more excited than he is."

On the improvements that Serena expects from Camarda, the answer is immediate: "Easy answer: experience. He has to learn the tricks of playing in Serie A day by day. But he won't have any problems."