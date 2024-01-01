Chukwueze delighted with role in AC Milan defeat of Club Brugge

AC Milan attacker Samu Chukwueze was delighted to be part of their Champions League win against Club Brugge.

Chukwueze was pleased with his role in the 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

He later said: "It's a great moment, having this confidence. I've had a difficult month and scoring, finding an assist is a great feeling and gives me confidence.

"Very very important for the team and for the club. We won and we have the chance to climb the table."

On Real Madrid in their next Champions League clash, he also said: "I hope to win against Madrid, it's important to gain points in the standings. But now the most important thing is to focus on the next match, against Bologna."