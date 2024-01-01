Reijnders proud of brace in AC Milan victory over Club Brugge

Tribal Football
Reijnders proud of brace in AC Milan victory over Club BruggeTribalfootball
AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was delighted with his brace in their Champions League win against Club Brugge.

Milan won 3-1 on the night, with Christian Pulisic also on the scoresheet.

Reijnders later said: "I was dreaming, I was waiting for these first goals in the Champions League. I was waiting for one and two arrived: even better.

"In the first half we played too slowly, then in the second we woke up after the equaliser. 

"The substitutes brought new energy."

Asked about the slow start, Reijnders continued: "It's hard to say at this point, we'll definitely have to watch and analyse the game. We can't concede a goal when we were outnumbered, it shouldn't happen again.

"For me it's the same in both positions. Today I played more forward and found more space in front of goal, but in general I like to play deeper to be more involved in the game."

